September 2, 2017 12:26 PM

Former city attorney plans to appeal fake threat conviction

The Associated Press
PETERSBURG, Va.

A former attorney for a city in Virginia plans to appeal after being convicted of making up threats to get a city council meeting cancelled.

The Progress-Index reported Friday that former Petersburg City Attorney Brian Telfair was found guilty of filing the false report last year.

Police had said Telfair used a prepaid phone to make the threats. His defense attorney argued that Telfair made the threats under a lot of stress as the city's dire financial situation was coming to light.

Many citizens and city council members still showed up, expecting a meeting.

Telfair was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 11 months suspended. He was also ordered to pay $7,411 of restitution.

Thomas Johnson, his attorney, said he will continue to defend Telfair through the appeals process.

