National Politics

September 2, 2017 11:37 AM

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey tapped for USDA spot

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey has been nominated for an administrative role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced President Donald Trump's nomination of Northey on Friday. The 57-year-old Northey has been picked to serve as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. A news release says the position was created in May as part of a re-organization at USDA.

Northey, a Republican, is in the midst of his third term as Iowa's ag secretary.

Northey graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Business and received his master's in business from Southwest Minnesota State University.

He must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take over the USDA post.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond 0:53

Watch as one lucky deer is rescued from country club pond

Pause
Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 0:45

Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 2:07

Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful' 3:24

Royals GM on Danny Duffy's DUI citation: 'It's disappointing. It's regretful'

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks 1:37

Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

    A giant inflatable chicken with a resemblance to President Donald Trump attracted attention near the White House on Wednesday. California documentary filmmaker Tarang Singh Brar was behind the display and explained why he did it.

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View more video

National Politics