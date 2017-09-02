National Politics

September 2, 2017 7:37 AM

Vermont State Police will not seek armored vehicles

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont State Police will not be pursuing armored vehicles or other heavy-duty equipment after President Donald Trump this week signed an executive to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.

The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The Times Argus reports that Scott said Thursday that the state police will not be seeking the type of equipment Trump's order will allow police to use.

He said he would also discourage local police from obtaining the military equipment saying "it sends the wrong message."

