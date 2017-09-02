National Politics

September 2, 2017 12:07 PM

Hawaii congresswoman to battle governor for Democratic nod

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa of Hawaii plans to challenge Gov. David Ige in the gubernatorial race.

Hanabusa said Friday that she will file papers to establish a campaign committee. Her announcement pits two prominent Hawaii politicians against each other for the Democratic nomination.

Hanabusa says she has gained the skill set and the experience to address the issues facing Hawaii. Her campaign says she will offer voters a choice of someone who is a fighter and leader.

Ige welcomed Hanabusa's entry into the governor's race. He says he looks forward to giving voters the opportunity to compare their records of achievement and visions for the future.

Hanabusa served in the state Senate for 12 years, including four as president. She is in her fifth year in Congress.

