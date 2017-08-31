Police review board clears officers in man's fatal shooting

A police review into officers' actions in the fatal shooting of an armed suspect in Ohio last year has found their actions were justified.
Columbus police said 23-year-old Marese Collins died from multiple gunshot wounds Feb. 7, 2016, after refusing officers' commands to drop his gun. Police said in a statement Thursday that a review board has ruled the five officers involved didn't violate the division's firearm-use policy.
Police said officers responded to a report of a man threatening people with a gun and were told he had fled in an SUV, which a police cruiser followed until the driver fled on foot.
Police say officers converged on the man and witnesses heard police order him to drop his weapon. Officers say Collins ignored their commands and was fatally shot.
