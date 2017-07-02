National Politics

July 02, 2017 11:05 AM

Nebraska city's fight to keep judge spurs resources debate

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

A northeast Nebraska community is keeping its county court judgeship for now, but the fight to do so showed a conflict brewing over whether judicial resources should go to the state's urban or rural areas.

The state Court Administrator's office asked the Judicial Resources Commission on Tuesday to postpone a decision about whether to fill an Eighth Judicial District vacancy due to the retirement of County Court Judge Alan Brodbeck in O'Neill, the Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2t0k0GR ) reported.

Deputy Court Administrator Jennifer Rasmussen said a six-month delay would give them time to use grant funds to assess how best to serve central Nebraska's needs.

"We feel this is a unique moment in time where we can pause and. ... take this time to do an evaluation to see if we can approach serving this area a little bit differently," she said.

Rasmussen said that for the next six months, the work would be split between the two other county court judges in District 8 and judges on the edges of two neighboring districts in the Columbus and Norfolk areas.

Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Stacy said there's also a committee of judges trying to be smarter with the courts' resources.

For over two hours, the commission heard from a stream of people against the idea of losing a judge.

Mayor Bill Price said he'd hate to lose the presence of a judge in the community.

"It seems like every time we turn around Lincoln is pulling something away from rural Nebraska," he said.

Commissioners voiced support for a statewide study of judicial resources, but voted 10-3 to replace the vacancy.

