Rare butterfly thrives on, and because of, US military bases

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Army, a frosted elfin butterfly, believed to be headed to the federal endangered species list, is seen on a plant at the Fort McCoy Army Installation in Wisconsin. U.S. Fish and Wildlife said the frosted elfin has been confirmed at Westover Air Reserve Base and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts as well as at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and the New Hampshire State Military Reservation. The common thread among these bases is the way they manage vegetation through controlled burns which create the perfect conditions for wild blue lupine and indigo to grow, the frosted elfin caterpillar's two plant hosts. U.S. Army via AP Tim Wilder