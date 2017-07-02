Formerly homeless student beats odds, ready for college

In this June 22, 2017 photo, Conner Crowder, who has weathered a lifetime of family challenges to graduate from North Thurston High School, poses at Sylvester Park in Olympia, Wash. Crowder was one of 156 unaccompanied youth in the nearly 14,500-student school district last year. They’re considered homeless by federal guidelines, and are eligible for extra support. He graduated with a 3.4 grade point average, and nearly $20,000 in college scholarships and awards in hand. The Olympian via AP Steve Bloom