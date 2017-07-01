City planning in South Dakota paves way for more progress

A community planning project that began in a South Dakota city in 2009 has been so successful that a similar initiative in the town will likely kick off two years earlier than expected.
The Daily Republic (http://bit.ly/2sIkWkz ) reports that the city of Mitchell already has accomplished much of what the community plan, called Focus 2020, hoped to achieve in a decade.
Mitchell City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein says it's time for the city to make new goals. She plans to request to establish a larger community vision session in this fall's budget hearings for 2018.
Ellwein says the process would be a collaborative effort similar to the one that took place for Focus 2020. The plan ranged from large to small goals, from minimizing algae at Lake Mitchell within 20 years to a plan to televise City Council meetings.
Comments