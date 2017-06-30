Nevada will provide some voter data for 2016 election probe

FILE--In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, a member of the audience wears sandals that read "Vote" as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a rally at the Plumbers and Pipe fitters Local 525 Union Hall in Las Vegas. Nevada's top election official said Friday the state will provide public voter information requested by a White House commission that is investigating claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election, but will not turn over information such as Social Security numbers of voters and who people voted for. Andrew Harnik, file AP Photo