April 30, 2017 11:44 AM

No vote by South Dakota Democrats on replacing party chair

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

South Dakota Democrats have tabled proposed rule changes that could have forced a vote on a new party chair.

There was an attempt Saturday to amend the party's constitution and move officer elections to the spring. That would have forced a vote on the continued leadership of South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Ann Tornberg.

But former state Sen. Larry Lucas tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2qiamAo ) that there was no vote on those amendments, which were tabled. Lucas says had the amendments passed, they would have forced a vote for a new chair on Saturday.

Lucas says he doesn't believe "any Democrat in South Dakota was prepared to do that."

Tornberg was elected party chair in 2014. Democrats have minorities in the state Legislature and don't hold any statewide offices.

