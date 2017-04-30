National Politics

April 30, 2017 8:40 AM

May Day rallies push for "sanctuary state" designation

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Immigrants and activists are marking International Workers' Day with marches and rallies in Boston and its suburbs.

The "Here to Stay" rallies in Boston, Chelsea and Everett on Monday are also meant to be a call for Massachusetts lawmakers to approve the Safe Communities Act.

That proposal would make Massachusetts a so-called "sanctuary state" where state agencies limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The rallies are part of a nationwide effort to show opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The events start with a rally at the State House steps in downtown Boston at about noon. They continue with late afternoon marches stepping off from City Hall in Everett and Maverick Square in East Boston and converging in front of City Hall in Chelsea.

