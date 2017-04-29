National Politics

April 29, 2017 4:16 PM

Minnesota GOP picks political newcomer to be party chair

The Associated Press
ST. CLOUD, Minn.

Minnesota Republicans picked political newcomer Jennifer Carnahan to be their new state party chair in a surprise victory over three established GOP candidates.

Carnahan on Saturday received more votes than former state Senate Republican Leader David Hann and Chris Fields, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. Republican National Committeeman Rick Rice also fell short to Carnahan.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oTtj7R ) Carnahan is a Minneapolis resident who runs a chain of boutique stores and attended her first Republican Party caucus 14 months ago.

She was adopted by an American couple after she was abandoned as in infant in a rural hospital in South Korea.

Carnahan is taking office for a two-year term. She is replacing Keith Downey.

