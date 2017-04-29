National Politics

April 29, 2017 4:10 PM

Springfield to mark anniversary of fall of Saigon

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno plans to join members of the city's Vietnamese community to mark the anniversary of the fall of Saigon more than four decades ago.

The solemn ceremony is scheduled to be held Sunday at the Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association. It marks the April 30, 1975 date in which the Republic of Vietnam fell under control of North Vietnam.

The Democratic mayor, who has attended the event for several years, says Springfield became home to many Vietnamese refugees and their families after the war.

Sarno says many of those Vietnamese-Americans stood with the U.S. during the Vietnam War, and "we will continue to stand by them."

