April 29, 2017 2:19 PM

Councilwoman wants investor list for parking project

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A city councilwoman wants to know who stands to profit from a city-backed, mixed-use parking project in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier (http://argusne.ws/2pYHHAm ) reports Councilor Theresa Stehly in February requested a list of investors in Legacy Developments, the city's private partner. She wants to guarantee that public officials and their family members don't have financial ties to the developer. The community development office's director responded with an email saying no public officials or employees would benefit from the project.

The city has yet to approve funding for the project and Stehly says she won't consider supporting it until she can see a full list of investors.

The city will contribute as much as $18 million toward the multi-story parking ramp that will include retail, office and residential elements.

