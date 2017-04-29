National Politics

April 29, 2017 1:06 PM

Deadline nears for Pennsylvania absentee ballot applicants

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Officials are urging Pennsylvania voters who want an absentee ballot for the primary election not to wait until the last minute.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortes is reminding people that the application deadline is May 9 to be able to vote in the May 16 primary.

Completed ballots have to be received by county elections offices by Friday, May 12, and it's not enough to have it postmarked by that date.

State election rules limit absentee ballots to people deployed with the military, state residents attending out-of-state colleges or universities, people who are injured or disabled, and people who will be out of town on election day.

Details about the ballots and how to submit them are available on the Department of State's voting website .

