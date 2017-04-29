National Politics

April 29, 2017 10:30 AM

Trial of former police officer charged with assault to start

The Associated Press
CONCORD, New Hampshire

The trial of a former police officer recently convicted of sexually assaulting a disabled woman at a community center is set to begin next month.

Seventy-four-year-old Robert Magoon of Tilton will return to court on Monday for the start of jury selection, and trial will begin on May 8. A jury will decide whether to convict him on two additional charges of aggravated felonious assault.

A different jury found him guilty of four counts of aggravated felonious assault for abusing a woman who is now 29 years old. He was acquitted of a fifth count.

The Concord Monitor (http://bit.ly/2oVK17w ) reports prosecutors say Magoon assaulted seven girls in total between August 2012 and May 2016.

Magoon worked as a police officer in Franklin and Concord before leaving law enforcement decades ago.

