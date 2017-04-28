National Politics

April 28, 2017 9:53 PM

Judge bars winner of Markham mayor's race from taking office

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The winner of a suburban Chicago mayoral race has been barred by a judge from taking the oath of office because he is a convicted felon.

Cook County Circuit Judge David Atkins on Friday granted the state's attorney's request for a temporary restraining order barring Roger Agpawa from Markham's mayor's office.

Atkins noted Illinois election law bars Agpawa from holding elected municipal office due to a 1999 federal felony conviction for mail fraud. He was ordered to pay restitution, serve probation and perform community service.

Agpawa received 41 percent of the votes in the April 4 election compared to write-in candidate Kenneth Muldrow Jr.'s nearly 35 percent.

Under Illinois law, Markham aldermen could declare the mayor's position vacant and name a council member interim mayor.

Agpawa's attorney did not return a telephone message seeking comment.

  Comments  

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

