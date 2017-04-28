Baltimore County withholds recordings of 3 police shootings

The Baltimore County Police Department is withholding body camera recordings from three recent police shootings.
The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2qmPvIO) that county police have shot six people in four separate incidents since January, killing two of them. Body cameras captured all of the shootings, but police have made the videos public in only one case.
Police spokeswoman Elise Armacost says the videos haven't been released because the shootings are under investigation. She says county officials are considering allowing people to privately view video that isn't publicly released.
The decision to not release the recordings has drawn criticism from some, including County Councilman Julian Jones. ACLU Attorney David Rocah says public information laws allow law enforcement agencies to withhold investigatory records, but whether they should is a different matter.
