April 28, 2017 10:07 AM

Report faults NYC correction commissioner's absences

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York City's Department of Investigation says the correction commissioner spent 90 days outside the city last year, even amid violence problems at the Rikers Island jail complex.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2ppfShH ) says investigators also found that Commissioner Joseph Ponte (pahnt) took his city-owned vehicle to Maine in violation of guidelines.

The report says many Correction Department employees routinely misused their agency vehicles.

The mayor's office says Ponte has presided over "sweeping reforms" and it's not focusing on how often Pont has visited his family on weekends.

Correction Department spokesman Peter Thorne says any rule violation was a misunderstanding and won't recur. He adds that Ponte and his senior staff are on call 24/7.

