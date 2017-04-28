Deputy turns himself in, resigns after alleged hit-and-run

A Florida deputy has turned himself in and resigned after authorities say he fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that crushed a pontoon boat.
News outlets report 24-year veteran Lake County deputy Mark Knuuttila resigned Wednesday after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Eustis on Saturday.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a report that Knuuttila failed to complete a right turn when his truck rolled and ejected a passenger from the vehicle.
Authorities say he later stuck a pontoon in a driveway. The estimated damages are $30,000.
Police say a witness was able to identify Knuuttilla after police helicopter and bloodhound units were unable to locate him.
It's unclear if Knuuttilla has an attorney or if charges have been filed.
Comments