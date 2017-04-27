Sheriff reports Cook County Jail detainees attack officers

Two corrections officers working in Cook County Jail in Chicago were injured when they were attacked by three detainees.
A Cook County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said the attack late Wednesday left the male officers seriously injured.
Cara Smith said Thursday the attack occurred as the two officers tried to secure a patio space in the jail's maximum security section.
The sheriff's department hasn't released the names of the attackers. However, the department says two of the three accused of beating the officers are charged with attempted murder in the 2015 shooting of an off-duty Oak Park police officer. The third man is accused in the 2013 shooting of a child and her aunt.
Smith said the attack appeared to have been planned and the sheriff's department is seeking attempted murder charges against the three.
