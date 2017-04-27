National Politics

April 27, 2017 2:32 PM

Alaska Legislature defies Walker's call to weigh nominees

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Led by Republicans in both houses, Alaska legislators have defied Gov. Bill Walker's call to take confirmation votes on his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts.

Walker issued a proclamation Wednesday calling a joint session of the House and Senate Thursday to vote on his nominees. The proclamation came after the Senate twice rejected calls by the House to meet.

On Thursday, after the House and Senate convened, Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche made a motion to adjourn the session. That motion was approved by Senate Republicans and minority House Republicans.

Walker's pick for attorney general, Jahna Lindemuth, and his appointment of Drew Phoenix to the state's human rights commission appeared to be two of the more contentious.

Walker's appointments have been able to serve in their positions but are subject to legislative approval.

