Body camera footage changes leave out city councils

Access to footage through North Carolina's new police camera law would be slightly expanded in legislation advancing in the General Assembly. But lawmakers don't want to disclose video to town council members after some questioned whether they would keep secret what they saw.
The law taking effect last fall declares such law enforcement video isn't a public record but the victim's family and others can ask to look at footage. People also can ask a judge to have the video released.
The House voted Thursday to expand footage access to city or county managers, but the chamber narrowly voted against giving access to city or town councils even if their members sign confidentiality agreements. Critics of the idea say they're worried council members will talk publicly about the video anyway.
Comments