National Politics

April 27, 2017 2:30 PM

Body camera footage changes leave out city councils

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Access to footage through North Carolina's new police camera law would be slightly expanded in legislation advancing in the General Assembly. But lawmakers don't want to disclose video to town council members after some questioned whether they would keep secret what they saw.

The law taking effect last fall declares such law enforcement video isn't a public record but the victim's family and others can ask to look at footage. People also can ask a judge to have the video released.

The House voted Thursday to expand footage access to city or county managers, but the chamber narrowly voted against giving access to city or town councils even if their members sign confidentiality agreements. Critics of the idea say they're worried council members will talk publicly about the video anyway.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos