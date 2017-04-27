National Politics

Democrats criticize proposed new districts

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Black lawmakers in the Alabama Legislature are criticizing new district lines that are being drawn after a federal court ruled that Republicans relied too heavily in race last time.

Rep John Knight, a Montgomery Democrat, said Thursday that the proposal is unacceptable. Federal judges in January ordered lawmakers to redistrict after ruling that 12 districts were gerrymandered. The ruling came after the Legislative Black Caucus filed a lawsuit, saying African-Americans were "stacked and packed" into designated districts.

Knight said lawmakers could land back in court if a compromise isn't reached.

Reapportionment Chairman Sen. Gerald Dial said the map corrects the problems found by the court.

One sticking point could be partisan control of Jefferson County.

Democrats want an even split. Republicans would hold the majority under their proposal.

