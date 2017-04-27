National Politics

West Virginia bans indoor tanning by those under 18

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia has outlawed indoor tanning by anyone under 18.

The law approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice says tanning facility owners face a misdemeanor charge and $100 fine for a first offense.

That rises to a fine ranging from $250 to $500 for a second conviction and $500 to $1,000 for a third.

Under the old law, children younger than 14 were banned from tanning beds in West Virginia businesses. Those 14 to 17 needed parental permission or consent.

Sponsors say medical evidence shows an increased risk of skin cancers from indoor tanning.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 43 states regulate minors' use of tanning facilities, and 15 other states and the District of Columbia ban them for people under 18.

