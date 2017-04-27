National Politics

April 27, 2017 10:01 AM

GOP senator under ethics investigation resigns from seat

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

A Republican state senator who was being investigated for possible ethics violations for not reporting campaign contributions has resigned from the Oklahoma Senate.

State Sen. Kyle Loveless submitted a two-sentence letter of resignation Thursday, saying he had made "mistakes."

A telephone message left with Loveless was not immediately returned.

Loveless was elected in 2012 to the District 45 seat that includes parts of southern Oklahoma City and Cleveland and Canadian Counties.

Loveless confirmed earlier this year that he was cooperating with an investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for not reporting campaign contributions during the past two election cycles.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said then that he offered to work with the Ethics Commission because the alleged violations were potential felonies.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos