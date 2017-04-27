House approves impeachment probe of Lancaster sheriff

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives has authorized an investigation into a county sheriff that could lead to the first impeachment of a state official since 1994.
PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pCh4l5 ) that all 189 members present on Wednesday voted to give the House Judiciary Committee the powers needed to investigate Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese.
If the committee finds grounds for impeachment, a resolution would need to be passed by the full House. A civil trial in the Senate would then follow to determine if he should be removed from office.
The sheriff has been on paid leave since last summer following an investigation into allegations of the sexual harassment of a deputy sheriff.
