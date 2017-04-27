National Politics

April 27, 2017 5:21 AM

House approves impeachment probe of Lancaster sheriff

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives has authorized an investigation into a county sheriff that could lead to the first impeachment of a state official since 1994.

PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pCh4l5 ) that all 189 members present on Wednesday voted to give the House Judiciary Committee the powers needed to investigate Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese.

If the committee finds grounds for impeachment, a resolution would need to be passed by the full House. A civil trial in the Senate would then follow to determine if he should be removed from office.

The sheriff has been on paid leave since last summer following an investigation into allegations of the sexual harassment of a deputy sheriff.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos