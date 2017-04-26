National Politics

April 26, 2017 8:14 PM

Arbor Day events planned at Nebraska Capitol, state building

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska officials are hosting tree-planting events at state buildings to celebrate Arbor Day.

One ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the Capitol's southwest lawn. The Office of the Capitol Commission is hosting the event with Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and dignitaries from the Nebraska Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation.

A second tree-planting event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Regional Center, the state psychiatric hospital. Gov. Pete Ricketts will present a service award to Dave Nicklas, the facility's retiring arborist. Officials will also plant trees in honor of four now-deceased hospital staff members.

Arbor Day originated in Nebraska and is recognized as an official state holiday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos