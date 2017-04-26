Judge asked to reconsider sentence of ex-congressional aide

The state attorney general's office is asking an eastern Pennsylvania judge to reconsider her sentence in the case of a former congressional aide convicted of sexual assault.
The Berks County judge decided Monday to spare 57-year-old Timothy Smith a jail term on the conviction of misdemeanor indecent assault of another man in 2009, noting that he must register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2pn0qoC ) reports that the attorney general's office asked Wednesday for prison or probation, citing the crime's severity and the need for public protection and rehabilitation.
A 21-year-old man said he had been drinking at Smith's Muhlenberg Township home but awoke to find Smith sexually assaulting him. Jurors deadlocked on a felony charge. Prosecutors are mulling a retrial on that charge.
Comments