National Politics

April 26, 2017 2:26 PM

Indiana prosecutor urges against needle exchange

The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind.

A Delaware County prosecutor has urged county officials to oppose the organization of a needle exchange program, saying he believes the effort to decrease HIV infections was outweighed by risk of those needles being used to cook and use heroin.

The Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2oM4o71 ) reports council members unanimously authorized an attorney to draft a resolution opposing a needle exchange program following prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold's presentation of Madison County's needle exchange kit. The package included fresh needles, condoms, saline for injections, small heroin "cookers" with twist-tie handles and a bio-hazard container for used needles.

The Legislature passed a bill this month allowing counties to start needle-exchange programs without state approval. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill Wednesday.

Nine of Indiana's 92 counties have needle exchanges. They started after a 2015 HIV outbreak in Scott County.

