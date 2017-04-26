Indiana prosecutor urges against needle exchange

A Delaware County prosecutor has urged county officials to oppose the organization of a needle exchange program, saying he believes the effort to decrease HIV infections was outweighed by risk of those needles being used to cook and use heroin.
The Star Press (http://tspne.ws/2oM4o71 ) reports council members unanimously authorized an attorney to draft a resolution opposing a needle exchange program following prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold's presentation of Madison County's needle exchange kit. The package included fresh needles, condoms, saline for injections, small heroin "cookers" with twist-tie handles and a bio-hazard container for used needles.
The Legislature passed a bill this month allowing counties to start needle-exchange programs without state approval. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill Wednesday.
Nine of Indiana's 92 counties have needle exchanges. They started after a 2015 HIV outbreak in Scott County.
