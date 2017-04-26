National Politics

April 26, 2017 11:20 AM

Idaho lawmaker per diem dustup raises questions

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Legislative leaders say there's no easy solution to address questions once again surrounding how much Idaho lawmakers are entitled to receive when offsetting legislative expenses.

Idaho legislators received nearly $1 million in per diem payments this year. Lawmakers don't need to reveal how they spend the money.

Yet scrutiny increased when Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Janet Trujillo received an extra $6,400 to cover the cost of living in a second residence during the legislative session despite being married to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, who lives roughly 20 miles away from the Statehouse.

According to the current rule, Idaho's part-time legislators who live outside of Ada County receive $129 per day for each day of the session.

But there's no guideline on how much lawmakers should get reimbursed if they stay with a spouse or own a second residence.

