Syracuse police release names of 2 cops hurt at traffic stop

The Syracuse Police Department has released the names of two officers who were injured at a traffic stop during which one of the officers fired his weapon.
Officials say officers Ahmad Mims and Nicholas Voggel stopped a minivan Saturday evening for a traffic violation. Police say the officers detected drugs but the driver refused to get out of the van.
Authorities say the 34-year-old man driving the van put it in reverse and drove off, hitting both officers. Police say one of the officers fired his gun but didn't hit anyone.
The officers were treated at a hospital and released Saturday night.
Police say the driver had his three children in the van as he led police on a chase to the Onondaga Nation just south of Syracuse. He was eventually caught after trying to flee on foot.
