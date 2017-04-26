National Politics

April 26, 2017 5:16 AM

Card draw determines winner of Rockford school board race

The Associated Press
ROCKFORD, Ill.

Despite the casting of 517 votes to determine who would sit on the Rockford, Illinois school board, it took the drawing of a card to decide the winner.

Anthony Dixon on Tuesday drew the queen of clubs from a 52-card deck to break a tie and win the contest to represent Rockford's Subdistrict A on the school board. Brandi Brown drew the five of hearts.

Brown and Dixon were two of eight write-in candidates in the April 4 race. They were separated by five votes the day after the election. Election authorities had two weeks to certify results so they can include any ballots mailed on or before Election Day.

Illinois' election code dictates that ties be broken "by lot." Options include short straw, high card or a coin flip.

