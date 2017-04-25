National Politics

April 25, 2017 3:52 PM

House votes to decriminalize midwifery

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to decriminalize midwifery.

Representatives approved the bill Tuesday with an 84-11 vote. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Currently, it is misdemeanor for anyone other than a doctor and a licensed nurse midwife to deliver babies in the state. The bill would allow a midwife with a certification from an organization accredited by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence to deliver babies without violating the law.

Lay midwifery would remain a criminal offense.

Rep. Ken Johnson, the bill's sponsor, said midwives have successfully delivered babies for centuries. He said if a woman wants to give birth at home, it is currently a crime if she pays a certified midwife to assist her.

Home birth advocates have lobbied for years to change the law.

