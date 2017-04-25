National Politics

April 25, 2017 8:22 AM

Former NY police, lawyer arrested in gun licensing probe

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A former New York City police lieutenant, two former police officers and a lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor have been arrested in a federal gun licensing probe.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in Manhattan plans to detail the case at a press conference Tuesday.

Authorities say the defendants fast-tracked gun licenses and investigations.

They say the incentives included tickets to Broadway shows and sporting events; sports memorabilia; an $8,000 watch; and cash hidden in magazines.

The lawyer had clients on Long Island.

The arrests are part of an ongoing probe that led to a shakeup of the NYPD's licensing division last year.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a comment request.

