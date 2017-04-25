4 troopers on desk duty after armed man, 79, shot, killed

Four Pennsylvania state troopers are on administrative duty while internal investigators review the fatal shooting of an armed 79-year-old man who had a history of mental health issues.
Police say that man, Robert Becker, called York County 911 dispatchers about 3:30 a.m. Monday and reported he had just killed someone and had also killed Satan, then threatened violence against the police who would come to his home in Hopewell Township.
Police say when they arrived, Becker came outside and fired a gun at them. At least one trooper returned fire, killing Becker.
It wasn't immediately clear how many troopers fired or how many shots they fired. All four are on administrative leave because they were directly involved in the call.
None of the troopers was wounded or otherwise injured.
