April 25, 2017 7:37 AM

Panel recommends smoke control measures for Alaska borough

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Commissioners are asking the Fairbanks North Star Borough to take several steps to address heavily polluted air in the borough, including banning old wood stoves and putting restrictions on wood sales.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2ph2EFY) the new smoke pollution control measures are directed at the Borough Assembly and the mayor. They come as the borough has fallen short of clean air standards and the EPA has proposed reclassifying the borough as a "serious" non-attainment area.

The Air Pollution Control Commission is recommending old wood stoves be banned in parts of Fairbanks and North Pole and that the borough add new requirements for wood storage. The panel has also asked the borough to consider implementing ultra-low sulfur home heating oil.

The borough aims to adopt new smoke pollution control measures this summer.

