National Politics

April 25, 2017 9:43 AM

Ohio police: Dog that fatally mauled man is later shot dead

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in southwest Ohio.

Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera (PAHN'-uh-tehr-uh) says police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police shot and killed the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner.

Police didn't immediately have the man's identity. They described him as middle-aged.

Dayton had two unrelated dog mauling deaths in 2014 — one of a 7-month-old boy, the other of a 57-year-old woman.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos