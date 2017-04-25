DeKalb County anticipates additional early voting locations

DeKalb County election officials will likely open multiple early voting locations ahead of the 6th Congressional District's upcoming special electing, citing voter interest.
WABE-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2pd55Hi) that the county is required by state law to open at least one location for early voting, which beings May 30. DeKalb County's director of voter registration and elections Maxine Daniels says the county may set up more than two early voting locations, but the decision rests with the county board of elections.
The county had set up two locations in advance of the April 18 first-round election. One location wasn't in the district.
Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst says more early voting locations are crucial because of the Interstate 85 collapse and the June 20 election is after the school year, when many travel.
