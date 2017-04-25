North Carolina gang members face life in SC couple's death

Two North Carolina gang members are to be sentenced in the shooting deaths of a South Carolina couple who were to testify against other gang members who tried to rob them.
Jamell Cureton and Malcolm Hartley will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Cureton and Hartley pleaded guilty last September in the deaths of Debbie and Doug London of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, to avoid a death penalty trial.
Police said three men tried to rob the Londons' mattress store May 25, 2014. Doug London was shot at twice, but the suspects missed. London shot one of the robbers in the stomach. Three suspects were charged.
Five months later, the Londons were killed at their home when they answered a knock on their door.
