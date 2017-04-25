National Politics

April 25, 2017 2:15 AM

Judge officially removes jailed treasurer from office

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

A judge has permanently removed Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office following his conviction for selling his City Council votes to developers.

The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2peIo7E) Monday that a replacement has yet to be named. Burfoot started serving a six-year prison sentence last week.

Acting Treasurer Amy Ortega has been serving in Burfoot's absence. But she lives outside of Norfolk, which prevents her from officially taking the job as treasurer.

Andrew Sacks, Burfoot's lawyer, has claimed he has a right to stay in office pending appeal. Norfolk Circuit Judge Everett Martin disagreed.

Burfoot has maintained his innocence since his conviction in federal court.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos