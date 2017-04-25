Judge officially removes jailed treasurer from office

A judge has permanently removed Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office following his conviction for selling his City Council votes to developers.
The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2peIo7E) Monday that a replacement has yet to be named. Burfoot started serving a six-year prison sentence last week.
Acting Treasurer Amy Ortega has been serving in Burfoot's absence. But she lives outside of Norfolk, which prevents her from officially taking the job as treasurer.
Andrew Sacks, Burfoot's lawyer, has claimed he has a right to stay in office pending appeal. Norfolk Circuit Judge Everett Martin disagreed.
Burfoot has maintained his innocence since his conviction in federal court.
Comments