National Politics

April 24, 2017 5:25 PM

Attorney: North Dakota voter law still unconstitutional

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that reworks North Dakota's voter identification laws after a group of American Indians said it was unconstitutional.

But Tom Dickson, a lawyer representing seven members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, says the new law still does not comply with a federal judge's ruling last year.

The Legislature passed the measure this month that allows those who don't have proper ID to cast a ballot that is set aside until the voter's eligibility is confirmed.

Before 2013, a voter could sign an affidavit attesting to his or her eligibility to vote but the Legislature removed that provision.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland has said in a ruling that the state could easily fix the problem by letting voters file affidavits.

