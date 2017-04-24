Death of Oregon man shot by police ruled a suicide

Authorities say a man fatally shot by West Linn police has been identified as 25-year-old Chance Thompson, and his death was ruled a suicide.
Officers were dispatched Friday night on a report of a suicidal man armed with a handgun. Shortly after police arrived, Officer Brad Moyle fired a shot that killed Thompson.
West Linn police Capt. Neil Hennelly said in a statement that Moyle will remain on administrative leave during the investigation.
Though an officer fired the shot, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a suicide because of the man's statements and behavior.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports this at least the fifth time since 2012 that suicide has been ruled the cause of death in a shooting involving Oregon police.
