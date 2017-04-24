National Politics

April 24, 2017 2:11 PM

Merger of Nebraska veterans' agencies clears final vote

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

A plan to merge two state agencies that serve Nebraska veterans has won final approval from lawmakers.

Senators passed the measure Monday with a 49-0 vote. Gov. Pete Ricketts identified the plan as a way to streamline services for veterans and tap federal dollars to cover $1.4 million in expenses that are currently paid by the state.

Veterans' groups and the state's public employee union have applauded the idea.

The bill will place the state's Division of Veterans Homes into the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs. Currently, the division is a part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna, the bill's sponsor, has said the proposal will eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.

