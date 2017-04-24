National Politics

April 24, 2017 2:19 PM

Man shot by Virginia officer is charged with manslaughter

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A man shot by a Virginia police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the slaying of his live-in girlfriend.

Richmond police said in a statement that 30-year-old A. Ayala Guido was shot by an officer early Sunday morning after he threatened officers with a knife. Guido was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, Guido called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had strangled his girlfriend.

Police say Guido met the officers at the front door of his home and threatened them with the knife. Officers used a stun gun, which police say was ineffective. One officer then fired a single shot. The officer has been placed on routine leave.

Police did not disclose the races of the officer or the man who was shot.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos