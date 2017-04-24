National Politics

April 24, 2017 12:38 PM

Man charged in officer's death sentenced in gun, heroin case

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A man awaiting trial in state court in the 2015 fatal shooting of an Albuquerque police officer and already sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal weapons convictions now faces even more time behind bars.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Davon Lymon to 18 years in prison to be served consecutively to the 20-year-old sentence that Lymon received April 5.

The latest sentence comes on heroin trafficking and firearms convictions. The previous federal sentence was for convictions for possession of a stolen gun and being felon in possession of firearms.

A grand jury in December indicted Lymon on murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of Officer Daniel Webster during a traffic stop in Oct. 21, 2015.

Lymon has pleaded not guilty in the murder case.

