National Politics

April 24, 2017 12:44 PM

Nebraska bill expanding prison watchdog's role passes

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska's independent prison watchdog will be able to interview witnesses during ongoing law enforcement investigations under a bill given final approval from lawmakers.

Senators voted 42-2 Monday to pass the measure, which will go into effect immediately if Gov. Pete Ricketts signs it. That means corrections department Inspector General Doug Koebernick would be able to begin interviewing inmates and employees about a March uprising in which two inmates were killed.

Koebernick has had trouble investigating the uprising at Tecumseh prison because of an ongoing state patrol investigation.

The measure also protects state employees from retaliation for sharing information with Koebernick. Another bill passed 49-0 Monday provides whistleblower protections for employees who share information with the inspector general of child welfare.

