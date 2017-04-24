National Politics

April 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Maine officials criticize block grant funding cuts

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine officials say social service agencies are threatened by federal block grant funding cuts.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2onnKTV ) reports President Donald Trump has proposed cutting the Community Development Block Grant program that helps communities support low-to-moderate income residents.

Trump's proposal says the program is not well targeted and has not shown results.

A Portland-based social service agency representative says the loss of federal funding will hurt the state's social safety net, which has already suffered the loss of six nonprofit organizations and seven shelters.

Portland received about $1.8 million in block grant funding. Part of the funding pays for the city's community policing program.

The Maine Republican Party executive director says the government has been on a "shopping spree" and the spending needs to be scrutinized.

