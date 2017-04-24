Additional charge sought for convicted former transit chief

A judge in Newark could decide Monday whether a citizen's criminal complaint against the former head of New York's largest transit agency can go forward.
New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate William Brennan filed the misconduct complaint against former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman David Samson.
Samson already pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge for pressuring United Airlines to revive a flight from Newark to an airport near his second home in South Carolina. He was sentenced last month to four years' probation, with one year of home confinement.
Previously, Brennan filed a misconduct complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.
A judge ruled there was probable cause to proceed, but prosecutors declined to pursue a case against Christie.
